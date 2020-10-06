TODAY |

Donald Trump appears short of breath after returning to White House following Covid-19 treatment

Source:  1 NEWS

US President Donald trump appeared to show signs of laboured breathing after returning to the White House today, following three days of treatment for Covid-19.

The US President came home from Walter Reed hospital after just two days of treatment for Covid-19.

Trump had been at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Saturday New Zealand time (Friday local), but left the centre today to return to White House.

The President has tweeted that he is already feeling "much better", which is at odds with medical expectations for Covid-19 - the typical duration of the disease is two weeks, and Trump was diagnosed about four days ago.

"Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," Trump wrote on Twitter.



However, after arriving back at the White House, Trump posed for a photo opportunity to salute the Marine One helicopter as it departed.

As he stood, Trump appeared to be breath heavily at times, and appeared to be breathing through his mouth.

Covid-19 attacks the lungs, and can leave people unable to get enough oxygen into their system, and Trump physicians have said he received oxygen treatment before being taken to Walter Reed.

Shortly afterwards, Mr Trump recorded and posted a video on his Twitter urging Americans to not be afraid of Covid-19.

