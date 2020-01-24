Deadly coronavirus not yet a global health emergency, WHO says

The World Health Organisation says the coronavirus that broke out in China and has claimed 18 lives and infected hundreds more is not yet a global health emergency.



The WHO gave the update on the virus this morning in Geneva, Switzerland, saying it 'was too early" to declare such an emergency.

Eighteen people have died in the outbreak, all of them in and around the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan, with the oldest victim 89 and the youngest 48.

Close to 600 people have been infected, the vast majority of them in Wuhan, and countries around the world have begun monitoring incoming airline passengers for symptoms of the virus, which an cause fever, coughing, trouble breathing and pneumonia.

There are reported cases of coronavirus Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States.

Workers use infrared thermometers to check the temperature of passengers arriving from Wuhan at a train station in Hangzhou, China amid the coronavirus outbreak. Source: Associated Press

Four cities in China including Wuhan are in lockdown due the the outbreak. The lockdowns are unprecedented in size, embracing more people than the population of New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

In the capital, Beijing, authorities cancelled "major events" indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of holiday celebrations, in order to "execute epidemic prevention and control."

New Zealand is preparing in the event the deadly coronavirus makes its way across the border.