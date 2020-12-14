Dad in Canada spends 30 hours getting tattoo to match his self-conscious son's birthmark

A Canadian dad recently spent 30 hours getting a tattoo to match his self-conscious son's birthmark.

Alberta's Derek Prue Sr decided to get the tattoo after noticing his eight-year-old son, Derek Prue Jr, always wore a shirt when going in the pool.

"I knew he was self-conscious about it," Prue Sr told CBC NEWS through tears.

"I saw how he was reacting, and it made me want to do it so that he wouldn't be the only one."

Prue Sr surprised his son by getting the tattoo done without his knowledge then revealing it to him while he and his sister were swimming in a hotel pool earlier this month.

"I was happy and I was a little confused. I didn't know he was going to do that," the youngster said.

The tattoo artist who did the work says Prue Sr suffered for the sake of his son.

"He's been through the wringer sitting for that," said Tony Gibbert, owner of the Juicy Quill tattoo studio. "It's pretty painful."