TODAY |

Dad in Canada spends 30 hours getting tattoo to match his self-conscious son's birthmark

Source:  1 NEWS

A Canadian dad recently spent 30 hours getting a tattoo to match his self-conscious son's birthmark.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Derek Prue Sr's tattoo took 30 hours to complete. Source: CBC NEWS

Alberta's Derek Prue Sr decided to get the tattoo after noticing his eight-year-old son, Derek Prue Jr, always wore a shirt when going in the pool.

"I knew he was self-conscious about it," Prue Sr told CBC NEWS through tears.

"I saw how he was reacting, and it made me want to do it so that he wouldn't be the only one."

Prue Sr surprised his son by getting the tattoo done without his knowledge then revealing it to him while he and his sister were swimming in a hotel pool earlier this month.

"I was happy and I was a little confused. I didn't know he was going to do that," the youngster said.

The tattoo artist who did the work says Prue Sr suffered for the sake of his son.

"He's been through the wringer sitting for that," said Tony Gibbert, owner of the Juicy Quill tattoo studio. "It's pretty painful."

It all paid off, though, as the eight-year-old Prue said of swimming in the future: "Whenever Daddy's there I can take the shirt off."

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Stan Walker gets engaged to partner Lou Tyson
2
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering
3
Ardern responds to Greta Thunberg's criticism over NZ's climate change declaration
4
Police bracing for all-out bikie gang war after execution at Perth motorsport event
5
Cabinet agrees in principle to getting Australia travel bubble running by early next year, Jacinda Ardern says
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

'People go to concerts there, it's a disgrace' — NZ's Covid-free status featured in Saturday Night Live skit
02:34

Canberra winemakers running dry as Aussies explore their own backyard during pandemic

Woman falls to her death in front of family while trying to take photo at Victoria tourist spot

Italy surpasses UK for worst Covid-19 death toll in Europe