Covid-19 Pacific Update: Lautoka lockdown mostly lifted, Vanuatu hit by category five Cyclone Harold

Source:  1 NEWS

There are now 199 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Pacific, and five deaths.

While Vanuatu remains coronavirus free, it's grappling with the impact of category five Cyclone Harold, which has seen communication cut to some central islands, reports 1 NEWS' Pacifc correspondent Barbara Dreaver.

In Fiji there are now 14 cases, and the lockdown in Lautoka has been largely lifted.

Suva remains under lockdown.

Papua New Guinea has had its second confirmed case of Covid-19, a woman in her 40s in East New Britain. The province will be on lockdown for 21 days. 

