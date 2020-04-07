Covid-19 Pacific Update: Lautoka lockdown mostly lifted, Vanuatu hit by category five Cyclone Harold

There are now 199 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Pacific, and five deaths.

While Vanuatu remains coronavirus free, it's grappling with the impact of category five Cyclone Harold, which has seen communication cut to some central islands, reports 1 NEWS' Pacifc correspondent Barbara Dreaver.

In Fiji there are now 14 cases, and the lockdown in Lautoka has been largely lifted.

Suva remains under lockdown.