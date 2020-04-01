TODAY |

Coronavirus yet to peak in Germany despite mass testing, scientists say

Source:  1 NEWS

A mixture of luck and mass testing has resulted in a relatively low death toll in Germany compared to other European nations so far.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A mixture of luck and testing has resulted in a lower death toll than many of the nation’s European neighbours. Source: BBC

But authorities there are warning things are now changing.

Germany started Covid-19 testing early and they tested a lot, an approach which health authorities believe has saved lives, the BBC reports.

In addition, many of Germany’s early cases of the virus were young, fit skiers, returning from their winter break.

The average age of an infected person is 47-years-old, but that statistic is changing, this week a care home made headlines with 17 elderly people dying of the illness.

This morning the government’s health advisor acknowledged the death toll is rising.

However, Germany’s relatively low death rate to date has intrigued experts and politicians around the world yet German scientists say Covid-19 has yet to peak despite the mass testing undertaken.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 61, bringing total to 708
2
Full video: Jacinda Ardern gives April 1 update on coronavirus epidemic
3
'Our vector of transmission' - Jacinda Ardern's fiery message to young adults not sticking to lockdown
4
Immigrants without visas get access to benefits, supermarket jobs
5
Store offers free bread and milk to those in need during coronavirus lockdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pregnant mother's emotional birth without whānau due to lockdown

Coughed-on cash: Petrol giant says staff have suffered abuse amid coronavirus lockdown
01:27

Chatham Islands without vital food supplies after coronavirus panic buying in NZ

Bank profits expected to take a major hit from coronavirus