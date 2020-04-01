Coronavirus yet to peak in Germany despite mass testing, scientists say

A mixture of luck and mass testing has resulted in a relatively low death toll in Germany compared to other European nations so far.
But authorities there are warning things are now changing.
Germany started Covid-19 testing early and they tested a lot, an approach which health authorities believe has saved lives, the BBC reports.
In addition, many of Germany’s early cases of the virus were young, fit skiers, returning from their winter break.
The average age of an infected person is 47-years-old, but that statistic is changing, this week a care home made headlines with 17 elderly people dying of the illness.
This morning the government’s health advisor acknowledged the death toll is rising.
However, Germany’s relatively low death rate to date has intrigued experts and politicians around the world yet German scientists say Covid-19 has yet to peak despite the mass testing undertaken.