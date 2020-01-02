Cook Islands battered by ex-tropical Cyclone Sarai

Rarotonga has greeted the New Year whilst being hammered by sea surge from ex-tropical Cyclone Sarai.

A gale warning is in force for the southern Cook Islands as the now tropical depression lies 130km southwest of Rarotonga.

The Cook Islands Meteorological Service is warning of damaging gale force winds and extensive flooding.

Many properties around the Rarotonga coastline are already experiencing flooding due to sea surge.