Completely driverless taxi service launches to the public in US

Passengers can now summon a car with no driver to take them to their destination in part of Phoenix, Arizona, with the launch of Alphabet's Waymo service.

Waymo has been working on the autonomous vehicles for years, with a few issues along the way, but last week they opened up the service to members of the public.

Despite having no driver and being completely autonomous, the Waymo vehicles do have staff monitoring them and are only operating within a 50-square-mile range at the moment.

Arizona has been an early adopter of driverless car technology, with Governor Doug Ducey allowing testing of the vehicles in the state since 2015.

One passenger, posting on YouTube as JDT480, said they used a Waymo to take them four miles to go and collect tacos.

They indicated that they had used Waymo vehicles before, but that they had until now been accompanied by a supervising driver in the front passenger seat.

They described their ride as "super smooth" and said it was "just as fast and safe (probably safer) than a human".