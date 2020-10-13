TODAY |

Completely driverless taxi service launches to the public in US

Source:  1 NEWS

Passengers can now summon a car with no driver to take them to their destination in part of Phoenix, Arizona, with the launch of Alphabet's Waymo service.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Waymo’s driverless car service has officially opened to the public in Phoenix, Arizona. Source: JDT480/YouTube

Waymo has been working on the autonomous vehicles for years, with a few issues along the way, but last week they opened up the service to members of the public.

Despite having no driver and being completely autonomous, the Waymo vehicles do have staff monitoring them and are only operating within a 50-square-mile range at the moment.

Arizona has been an early adopter of driverless car technology, with Governor Doug Ducey allowing testing of the vehicles in the state since 2015.

One passenger, posting on YouTube as JDT480, said they used a Waymo to take them four miles to go and collect tacos.

They indicated that they had used Waymo vehicles before, but that they had until now been accompanied by a supervising driver in the front passenger seat.

They described their ride as "super smooth" and said it was "just as fast and safe (probably safer) than a human".

Driverless car testing has not been without incident. In 2018, a self-driving Uber car hit a pedestrian in dark clothing crossing the road, killing them, and the safety driver in the car was busy looking at their phone.

World
Technology
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
'She lied to us' - Collins attacks Ardern on campaign trail, challenges Labour leader to sue her
3
Auckland CBD McDonald's, one of first to open in NZ, closes after nearly 45 years of service
4
'Kind soul' - Two Kiwis dead after woman allegedly killed by her partner in Melbourne
5
More than $80k raised for 21-year-old nursing student to have life-changing surgery
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28

Rapper Kanye West releases first campaign video in bid to become US President
00:24

Trump throws face masks to crowds of supporters at first rally since Covid-19 diagnosis

Part of man's finger bitten off in Sydney road rage incident
00:23

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask during interview