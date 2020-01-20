TODAY |

Companies will 'line up' to do business with Harry and Meghan - royal commentator

Source:  1 NEWS

It's still up in the air how Prince Harry and Meghan will make money after their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, live most their time in North America and become financially independent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

CNN royal commentator Victoria Arbiter discusses the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties. Source: Breakfast

However, it's believed there will be no shortage of companies interested in working with the couple.

In an agreement with the Queen, the couple will relinquish their royal titles and have to repay $4.7 million in taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two will give up their ‘royal highness’ titles and access to public funds. Source: 1 NEWS

CNN royal commentator Victoria Arbiter said while making money was "up in the air", Harry and Meghan would still receive money privately from Harry's father, Prince Charles.

"Harry and Meghan are independently wealthy, much of Harry's money is tied up in investments but there are some funds there, but this is where we branch into a new area for royals that have been as senior as Harry and Meghan - what exactly are they going to be able to do?" Arbiter told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

read more
Prince Harry and Meghan to lose royal titles and public funds

The couple's branding Sussex Royal is also up in the air as they are no longer representing the Queen and stepped down form royal duties.

"The word 'royal' is the sticking point there because of course the royal family don't want any accusations of the couple cashing in on their connections to the royal family."

However, Arbiter said there would be "companies lining up to be associated with Harry and Meghan".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Just two years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen as the new modern face of British royalty. Source: BBC

This morning, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at an event where he expressed interest in working with the couple.

"I think there's going to be a number of companies contacting them, wanting to be associated," Arbiter said.

"But interestingly Harry and Meghan did say they want to uphold the values of the Queen so whatever they do it's clearly going to be a conscious effort not to do anything that could cause any potential embarrassment to the Queen."

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Tensions escalate between Black Power and Mongrel Mob after weekend shootings, massive brawl
2
Auckland University student creates 'Earth sandwich' with help from man in Spain
3
Could you survive the '80s? TVNZ looking for contestants for new show
4
Russell Crowe shows stunning contrast at his property after Australia bushfires and recent rain
5
US couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Fire at Czech asylum for mentally ill kills eight patients
02:16

Welcome rain continues to fall across NSW, thunderstorms forecast over coming hours
00:24

Dramatic video captures moment thieves smash into London jewellery store
02:49

Australian bushfires could cause dozens of threatened species to go extinct, report warns