Companies will 'line up' to do business with Harry and Meghan - royal commentator

It's still up in the air how Prince Harry and Meghan will make money after their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, live most their time in North America and become financially independent.

However, it's believed there will be no shortage of companies interested in working with the couple.

In an agreement with the Queen, the couple will relinquish their royal titles and have to repay $4.7 million in taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage.

CNN royal commentator Victoria Arbiter said while making money was "up in the air", Harry and Meghan would still receive money privately from Harry's father, Prince Charles.

"Harry and Meghan are independently wealthy, much of Harry's money is tied up in investments but there are some funds there, but this is where we branch into a new area for royals that have been as senior as Harry and Meghan - what exactly are they going to be able to do?" Arbiter told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

The couple's branding Sussex Royal is also up in the air as they are no longer representing the Queen and stepped down form royal duties.

"The word 'royal' is the sticking point there because of course the royal family don't want any accusations of the couple cashing in on their connections to the royal family."

However, Arbiter said there would be "companies lining up to be associated with Harry and Meghan".

This morning, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at an event where he expressed interest in working with the couple.

"I think there's going to be a number of companies contacting them, wanting to be associated," Arbiter said.