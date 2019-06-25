'Common folk don't have that much publicity' - Father of dying boy reveals Go Fund Me struggle in wake of Folau outrage

The father of a two-year old boy battling neuroblastoma has opened up about the struggle in raising funds for his son's treatment, in the wake of Israel Folau's Go Fund Me saga.

As yesterday saw Folau's Go Fund Me page shut down, having raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to aid the sacked Wallabies fullback's legal battle against Rugby Australia, criticism had come thick and fast, with the campaign raising more money and attention than several others that could be considered to be in more desperate need.

Marko Magic Source: Go Fund Me

Andrija Magic is one of those, with two year old Marko battling for his life. The Magic family are AUS $200,000 shy of their $350,000 target, aiming to send their son to New York for an experimental trial treatment from the rare form of cancer.

Mr Magic and his wife Jelena have also turned to Go Fund Me for public donations, but are struggling for the same kind of publicity that Folau's case has seen.

"For us, Go Fund Me was a place where we can reach a lot of people. Common folk don't have that much publicity," Mr Magic told Channel Nine's Today Show.

"That was our only chance to give Marko a chance for life, give him the best possible treatment that we as parents can give.

"We don't know if Marko is going to live or die. He has a very serious, rare cancer. It's very hard to actually raise funds in such circumstances."

"These rare cancers or forgotten cancers don't get a lot of publicity."

After earlier surgery, Marko has developed tumours in his pelvis and legs and possibly his spine that restricts his movement.

Marko's cancer has now penetrated his kidney, with treatment in Australia restricting the two-year old to a 50 per cent chance of reaching his seventh birthday.