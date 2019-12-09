TODAY |

The Christmas decoration that poses a hidden hazard revealed

Source:  1 NEWS

Christmas is the time to be merry and bright, but doctors have revealed one popular Yuletide decoration that could be an unexpected choking hazard.

One of the colourful confetti stars got lodged in a nine-month-old girl's throat. Source: Supplied

For one little girl, a colourful confetti star almost proved fatal.

The case was recalled in the Medical Journal of Australia, published today.

The nine-month-old girl, who has not been named, was initially brought to hospital after a choking episode where her mother spotted blood in her saliva.

She was discharged after an "unremarkable" physical examination, but came back two days later and was even sicker.

Over the next week, she was treated, discharged and brought back to the hospital, baffling doctors. She was diagnosed with bronchiolitis then a viral upper respiratory tract infection, but no treatment helped.

Then during a scan, the tiny culprit was spotted - a little plastic star was embedded in her windpipe. She underwent an emergency surgery and has since recovered well.

In the letter published today, the authors warn of the potential dangers that can come from the confetti.

"While uncommon, the potential for similar cases to present over these Christmas holidays exists."

Despite their flexibility, the authors say the sharp points of the star increase the risk that it will get stuck in the windpipe.

"Their reflective surfaces attract the interests of young children with a propensity to place things in their mouths," the authors added.

The authors suggested it may be worth adding warning labels on the decorations.

World
Australia
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:53
'It's part of our faith' - Sikh man turned away from South Auckland community club for wearing a turban
2
Inland route now open as SH1 at Rangitata, Canterbury remains closed due to flooding
3
Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
4
Striking bus drivers march through central Auckland calling for better pay and conditions
5
Basketballer Glen Rice Jr sacked by Breakers after troubled import breaks bail conditions
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Nearly a million protestors march in Hong Kong as unrest hits six month mark

Samoa measles death toll reaches 70 as two more people die overnight

Twelve-year-old girl charged with slashing two people with knife in Cairns
07:11

Grief 'next level' in Samoa as people deal with losing loved ones to measles