China, South Korea, Taiwan agree to join search for Gulf Livestock crew - report

China, South Korea and Taiwan have agreed to help the Philippines search for the 40 missing crew of Gulf Livestock 1.

Gulf Livestock 1 (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

The ship went missing in Japanese waters on September 2 amid Typhoon Maysak with two New Zealand men among the crew - both remain unaccounted for.

Today CNN reported the countries had answered Philippine Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello III’s call for help.

“I wrote them and asked for their help and they willingly agreed to help," he said.

"We’re doing it already so hindi problema ang pagtulong sa [more help isn’t an issue in the] search and rescue operations.”

Three out of the total 43 crew members onboard the ship were found, only two of them alive. Thousands of cattle also went missing.

The full-time search was called off on September 10.

The family of Lochie Bellerby, one of the two missing New Zealanders, told 1 NEWS on Tuesday they were continuing to explore the possibility of satellite searches and other options.

“But progress is difficult to achieve given the significant political, geographical, Covid-19, and technological barriers that have grounded any private large aircraft search operation,” the family spokesperson Sue Sheburd said.

“A lack of clarity around the extent of the Japanese Coastguard's continued search, and the current scale of the ever increasing search area add to the challenges faced.

“Recent reports out of Australia are that the new Japanese Prime Minister has assured families the search for Gulf Livestock 1 will continue.

“The family are seeking information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this but so far, remain unclear as to the current extent of this search.”

The family of Scott Harris, the other missing New Zealander, told RNZ the announcement had come at a critical time for those who may be alive at sea, and that they were hopeful about the additional resources.