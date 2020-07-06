China removes pro-democracy books from public libraries in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy books have now been removed from public libraries in Hong Kong in the wake of a controversial new security law.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities say the works will be reviewed to see whether they violate the new legislation before returning to shelves.

However, opponents say it is another move to erode free speech in the region after China enforced the anti-protest law, which could see pro-democracy protestors sentenced to life imprisonment.

The new legislation specifies that those who destroy government facilities and utilities would be considered subversive.

As well, damaging public transportation facilities and arson would constitute acts of terrorism, and any person taking part in secessionist activities, whether organising or participating, will violate the law regardless of whether violence is used.