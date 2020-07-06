TODAY |

China removes pro-democracy books from public libraries in Hong Kong

Source:  1 NEWS

Pro-democracy books have now been removed from public libraries in Hong Kong in the wake of a controversial new security law.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Opponents say it’s another move by China to erode free speech in the region. Source: 1 NEWS

Authorities say the works will be reviewed to see whether they violate the new legislation before returning to shelves.

However, opponents say it is another move to erode free speech in the region after China enforced the anti-protest law, which could see pro-democracy protestors sentenced to life imprisonment.

The new legislation specifies that those who destroy government facilities and utilities would be considered subversive.

As well, damaging public transportation facilities and arson would constitute acts of terrorism, and any person taking part in secessionist activities, whether organising or participating, will violate the law regardless of whether violence is used.

The law took effect an hour before July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the territory’s passing from Britain to China.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation, last significant cluster closed
2
Broadway actor who had leg amputated in months-long Covid-19 battle dies
3
Escaped teen killer smashed through window, climbed roof to flee youth justice facility
4
Napier meatworks fined nearly $300k after woman's hand trapped in machinery for 10 minutes
5
With $200k medical bill for broken neck, Michael Fatialofa 'swapped one hell for another' - report
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

Nurse Jenny from Invercargill reunites with UK PM Boris Johnson after helping save his life

Two dead, eight injured in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Naked men and drunks: England assesses the reopening of pubs

Floods in Japan leave some 20 dead, many in nursing homes