TODAY |

China introduces mandatory face scans for mobile phone users

Source:  1 NEWS

Mobile phone users in China will now be required to have their faces scanned when registering new mobile phone services.

Mobile phone

It comes as Chinese lawmakers try to verify the identities of the country’s hundreds of millions of internet users, the BBC reports.

The move, announced in September is due to come into effect today as the government says it wants to "protect the legitimate rights and interest of citizens in cyberspace".

China already uses facial recognition as part of its mass surveillance on the population but issues surrounding privacy have made it controversial.

The reason for the new rules are to ensure that people using the internet are doing so under their real identities.

It follows a 2017 move which required internet platforms to verify a user’s true identity before allowing them to post online.

Because most Chinese internet users access the internet through their mobile phones, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology believes the latest regulations will “strengthen” the system.

World
Asia
Technology
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach under Ian Foster
2
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
3
'One of the larger storms we've seen this year' - Heavy rain, gale-force winds forecast for South Island
4
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
5
Death toll from Samoan measles crisis rises to 48 as total number of cases soar
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Man dies of heart attack after consuming cocktail of drugs at NSW music festival

Malta businessman charged as accomplice in 2017 car bombing murder of anti-corruption journalist

Relic thought to be from Jesus' manger arrives in Bethlehem
03:54

Murderer among those who tackled London Bridge attacker, before he was shot dead by police