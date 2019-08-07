TODAY |

Chief Censor call for efforts to regulate online hate speech to be accelerated

The Chief Censor wants efforts to regulate online hate speech to be accelerated, with a focus on shuttng down websites that promote terrorism.

Earlier this week, the anonymous message board 8Chan went offline after internet providers pulled their support.

It comes after gunmen who carried out three separate shootings - including the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack, allegedly posted racist manifestos on the forum online.

"Domestic regulation, international shared approaches, industry terms of use and public awareness - all are going to play their part in solving this problem," Chief Censor David Shanks said.

Mr Shanks said one option is filtering websites, which is already used for child sexual abuse material.

Shooters in recent mass shootings in the US posted racist manifestos online. Source: 1 NEWS
