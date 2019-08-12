TODAY |

Cathay Pacific fires staff, pilot, after being involved in Hong Kong protests

1 NEWS, Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Transport
Crime and Justice

Escalating protests in Hong Kong have incited airline Cathay Pacific to fire several of its airport staff involved in demonstrations, including a pilot charged with rioting.

Cathay Pacific Airways said on Saturday the pilot had been removed from flying duties and two airport staffers were fired for leaking information according to South China Morning Post.

Information leaked concerned travel plans for a Hong Kong police soccer team who had booked to fly to Chengdu, China.

The pilot had been removed from duties on July 30 after being arrested and charged with one count of rioting during a demonstration on July 28. 

China's Civil Aviation Authority had already issued a warning to Cathay Pacific about the involvement of its staff in "riots."

Your playlist will load after this ad

TVNZ reporter Kimberlee Downs is in Hong Kong as demonstrations continue for a ninth week. Source: 1 NEWS

It said starting last weekend, all Cathay Pacific personnel "involved in and supporting illegal demonstrations" will no longer be able to fly to mainland China or work there in air transportation. All Cathay Pacific crew members flying to the mainland will have to submit their identification details to Chinese authorities for approval before flights can proceed, it said.

During a general strike on Monday, more than 100 flights were cancelled because airline and airport employees were participating in the protest. Cathay Pacific was among the airlines most affected by the strike.

The airline reportedly told staff that they should expect more security checks on Cathay Pacific planes and operations in the wake of the sanctions.

Chairman for the airline, John Slosar, said last week he didn’t think the company could control staff who chose to take part in the protests.

“We employ 27,000 staff in Hong Kong doing all sorts of different jobs, we certainly wouldn’t dream of telling them what they have to think,” Slosar said, in comments that were not backed by China’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong - August 13, 2017: Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 aircraft at the Hong Kong International Airport. The Airbus A350 is the latest-generation aircraft to Cathay Pacific.
Cathay Pacific Airline fires staff over Hong Kong protests Source: istock.com
More From
World
Asia
Transport
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
2
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
3
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
4
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
5
Barrett could be suspended for up to six weeks for his red card offence from Satuday's Bledisloe clash.
Scott Barrett trains with All Blacks in gym session as wait continues for red card penalty
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Sean Mathew Doak, 25, appears in court.

Auckland police officer on trial accused of threatening subdued woman with taser, sparking it in back of patrol car
02:03
Channel Nine reporter Renae Henry explains.

Australian man karate kicks local off moving scooter during drunken Bali rampage
Two members of Colombia´s air force, inset, hang from a cable under a helicopter flying a Colombian flag.

Colombia airmen plunge to death wrapped in flag during stunt
00:14
The Eire victims were aged between eight months and seven years.

Five children killed in day care centre fire in Pennsylvania