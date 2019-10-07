TODAY |

Cannabis cafe opens in LA with hopes of breaking stigma around the drug

1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
Health
Social Issues

A newly opened California cafe is unlike the typical - you can order a burger, fries and a side of cannabis off the menu.

Lowell cafe general manager Lily Estanislao told Nine News it was all about breaking the stigma about cannabis.

"We wanted to create an environment that was communal, approachable, fun," she said.

The Los Angeles-based business works like a normal cafe, except as well as your regular food waiter, customers also get a "flower host" or "budtender" who comes to your table and gives recommendations on your cannabis experience.

Budtender Bianca Blanch said there were different options depending on the customers' desired experience.

"We carry flower, we have edibles, concentrates," she said. "So there's a little something for everyone here."

And there is no shortage of customers, with a line stretching down the street.

"This is like the Fourth of July for me," one happy cafe-goer said.

While another cheerful customer said he was ordering "revolving food and weed".

The cafe has attracted all sorts - young and old, and even one man on his laptop relaxing while he sent off some work emails.

The cafe has received some backlash, though, with concerns raised about noise, fumes, traffic and potential drug drivers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tim Arvier from Australia’s Channel Nine went to check it out. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
Health
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
New visa scheme for parents of migrant workers to settle in New Zealand
2
Principal says student who died at Dunedin party 'touched many lives' during her time at Wellington school
3
Residents of home where Otago University student died have asked to move out of the house
4
Extinction Rebellion protestors glue hands to glass inside central Wellington ANZ branch
5
New Pharmac drugs will 'significantly' impact quality of life for cancer patients - PM
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:38

Expert looks to vaping to get NZ back on track for Smokefree 2025

00:15

Watch: 'Filthy piece of toerag' – Boris Johnson savaged by feisty constituent

08:46

What chemicals find their way into Aotearoa's drinking water?

Dallas police investigate death of key witness in ex-cop's trial