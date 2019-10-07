Cannabis cafe opens in LA with hopes of breaking stigma around the drug

A newly opened California cafe is unlike the typical - you can order a burger, fries and a side of cannabis off the menu.

Lowell cafe general manager Lily Estanislao told Nine News it was all about breaking the stigma about cannabis.

"We wanted to create an environment that was communal, approachable, fun," she said.

The Los Angeles-based business works like a normal cafe, except as well as your regular food waiter, customers also get a "flower host" or "budtender" who comes to your table and gives recommendations on your cannabis experience.

Budtender Bianca Blanch said there were different options depending on the customers' desired experience.

"We carry flower, we have edibles, concentrates," she said. "So there's a little something for everyone here."

And there is no shortage of customers, with a line stretching down the street.

"This is like the Fourth of July for me," one happy cafe-goer said.

While another cheerful customer said he was ordering "revolving food and weed".

The cafe has attracted all sorts - young and old, and even one man on his laptop relaxing while he sent off some work emails.