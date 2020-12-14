Canberra winemakers running dry as Aussies explore their own backyard during pandemic

Like New Zealanders, Australians have been forced to holiday at home this year and thousands have been exploring their own backyard.

But it's caused and unusual problem for winemakers in Canberra — the local vintages are proving so popular with tourists that the district is starting to run out of wine.

"We're literally out of most of our white wine," Greg Gallagher of Gallagher Wines told ABC.

"We're out of our rosé and we won't have any more of those in the bottle until possibly next June or July."

Without a 2020 vintage, winemakers are now having to rely on stock from previous years to keep up with the surprising boost in demand.

"As soon as those restrictions started to ease we felt it here from July, August, September — we had record numbers of people come through our doors," Bobbie Makin of Murrumbateman Winery said.

"Actually, this is a really nice, positive finish to the 2020 saga."

But as for next year, there's good and bad news.

Consistent winter rain has meant vines are in top shape now, meaning whites and rosés will be in abundance.