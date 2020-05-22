TODAY |

Burnt out car door highlights dangers of leaving hand sanitiser in a hot vehicle

Source:  1 NEWS

A fire department in the US is warning people about the potential dangers of hand sanitiser being left in vehicles on a hot day.

A picture of a burnt-out car door as a result of hand sanitiser overheating shared by the fire department in the US Source: Facebook/Western Lakes Fire District

Hand sanitiser has been globally accepted as an on-the-go alternative to soap amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On any given day a bottle can be found in someone's handbag, on someone's desk, or in their car.

In a bid to warn the public, The Western Lakes Fire District department in Wisconsin shared a shocking image of a burnt-out car door in a post on Facebook which had caught fire because of hand sanitiser. 

The fire department explained that most hand sanitisers were alcohol-based which is something to watch out for. 

"By its nature, most hand sanitiser is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster," the post read. 

“Please respect the possibilities and be fire safe,” the fire department urged."

