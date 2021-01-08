'Bungling burglers' arrested in England after one 'butt-dials' police

A pair of burglars have been arrested in England after one accidentally called the police from a phone in his pocket.

File photo of phone in pocket Source: istock.com

Staffordshire police arrested the men, aged 49 and 42, after one of them seemingly sat on his phone.

According to The Guardian, police listened in as the man carried out the burglary, and were able to hear their colleagues apprehend the unlucky criminals.

“I think we have just arrested the world’s unluckiest burglars,” said Chief Inspector John Owen said on Twitter, as well as posting a video of Marv from the Home Alone films.