British PM Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancée contracts coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancée has tested positive for Covid-19.

The eccentric leader, who has been accused of coronavirus complacency, is vowing to continue to run the government. Source: 1 NEWS

Carrie Symonds confirmed her diagnosis by tweet, a week after the British Prime Minister announced his own positive test in the same manner.

"I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus," Ms Symonds said in her tweet.

"I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend."

Ms Symonds' news comes five weeks after she announced her pregnancy, with her and Mr Johnson expecting in the UK summer alongside their plans to get married.

"Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance, which I found to be very reassuring."

