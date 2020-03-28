British PM Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancée contracts coronavirus

Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancée has tested positive for Covid-19.

Carrie Symonds confirmed her diagnosis by tweet, a week after the British Prime Minister announced his own positive test in the same manner.

"I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus," Ms Symonds said in her tweet.

"I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend."

Ms Symonds' news comes five weeks after she announced her pregnancy, with her and Mr Johnson expecting in the UK summer alongside their plans to get married.