Britain's biggest ever crime bust sees $100 million cash, two tonnes of drugs seized

Thousands of criminal operations including murder plots have been foiled resulting in more than 700 people arrested in Britain’s biggest crime bust ever.

A photograph of £5.1m cash seized under Operation Venetic. Source: Metropolitan Police

The three month operation led by the National Crime Agency seized several dozen guns, two tonnes of drugs and more than NZ$100 million in cash.

It was a joint operation involving forces across Europe to dismantle underground crime networks. The National Crime Agency describes it as the "biggest and most significant" law enforcement.

The Metropolitan Police believe the bust has prevented gangs carrying out kidnappings and executions on the UK’s streets.



"They have openly discussed plots of murder, launder money, deal drugs and sell firearms capable of causing atrocious scenes in our communities. They were brazen and thought they were beyond the reach of the law," said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Police infiltrated the secure criminal messaging service – EncroChat - popular among criminals for organising the importation and trade of huge amounts of guns and drugs.

It’s estimated 10,000 users in the UK and 60,000 worldwide used the watertight messaging service but were unaware they were being spied on by authorities.