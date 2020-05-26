Brazil passes UK to own second highest death toll for Covid-19

Brazil's death toll from coronavirus has now overtaken the United Kingdom to become the second highest in the world, behind the US.

Cemetery workers in protective clothing in one of Brazil's mass graves. Source: Associated Press

In Britain, the latest figures from Downing Street recorded another 200 deaths since yesterday, which brought the country's total to 41,181.

While according to the Guardian, the South American epicentre had reported a further 1,242 fatalities, bringing their deathtoll in Brazil to 42,161.

The United States, remains well above with 114,446 deaths and over two million recorded cases of coronavirus as shown in figures suppled by Johns Hopkins University.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has come under fire for his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak after rejecting a call for quarantines as well as opposing other measures such as lockdowns and social distancing efforts meant to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Last week authorities in the country also stopped publishing a running daily total for deaths and infections linked to the virus which has had critics label the move an attempt to hide the full toll of the disease in Brazil.

Brazil is the seventh most populous country in the world, with 210 million people including 800,000 cases of Covid-19 which ranks the country second behind the US when it comes to infection rates.

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern about how the country is managing to control surging numbers of coronavirus but still admits that so far, their health system seems to be coping.

WHO emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan shared that the country's authorities are facing "quite a bit of pressure" on their medical sector, in particularly the intensive care units around the nation.