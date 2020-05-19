Boatie whacked with $1,300 fine after freeing whale from net on Gold Coast

An Australian boatie, who cut a whale calf free from shark nets on the Gold Coast yesterday has been hit with a NZ$1,395 fine for his efforts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sparked by public outrage over the fines, a GoFundMe petition has been launched to help cover the cost of the fine.

Asking for his full name not to be used, Django said he had been told that an initial fine by the Queensland Fisheries Department was already in the mail according to the petition. He could be fined further.

'Hero' who freed whale stuck in net on Gold Coast could face fine

Yesterday, having grown frustrated at the slow response from officials, he had driven out to the trapped humpback whale off Burleigh Headland and dived into the water, cutting it free.

Django is now facing penalties for approaching the whale as well as for tampering with the shark nets which had entangled the whale calf.

In less than 24 hours since the page was first launched, it has attracted over $9,670 NZD in donations.

According to the page, the fine could escalate to $59,000 with $1,395 being a minimum penalty.