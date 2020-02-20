TODAY |

'Beyond comprehension' - family friend expresses horror at Brisbane car fire that left five dead

Source:  1 NEWS

A friend of the family of five that died in a horrifying car fire in Brisbane on Tuesday says the tragedy is "beyond comprehension".

It’s believed Rowan Baxter, a former Warriors player, set the car on fire with Hannah, Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey inside. Source: Breakfast

It's believed former New Zealand Warrior league player Rowan Baxter deliberately set fire to the car with wife Hannah and their three children - Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, inside.

The three children died at the scene. Rowan Baxter died of stab wounds, and Ms Baxter died in hospital overnight.

Witnesses have reported that Ms Baxter, 31, jumped from the car while screaming "he's poured petrol on me", Nine News reports.

A man tried to help the children but couldn't get past the flames. He was hospitalised with burns.

Family friend Brian Cavanagh told Nine News Ms Baxter had recently moved back in with her parents.

Three children have also died in the fiery crash. Source: 1 NEWS

"I can't work out why Hannah was in the car with (Baxter)."

He said the deaths were "beyond comprehension".

A Facebook page set up by Ms Baxter's sister-in-law said: "For all those who knew Hannah or had even just met her once would know how much of a beautiful soul she was, her children were her life. All she ever wanted was happiness. Her children were only a reflection of her. Gorgeous happy kids who held a massive piece in my heart."

