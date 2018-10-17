 

Australia's Cosmopolitan magazine axed after 45 years

It's the end of an era for the glossy magazine Cosmopolitan in Australia.

The once hugely popular page-turner has been axed, becoming the latest victim of the digital age.

"I think it's reflecting that younger woman have different interests, different needs, many of them find it online," founding editor Ita Buttrose said.

"A lot of the material is online so they don't buy magazines in the traditional way in perhaps the way their mothers and grandmothers once did."

It has been published for 45 years. 

