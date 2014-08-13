 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Australia invests $65m for environmental protection of Great Barrier Reef

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Queensland government is calling on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to be more consultative in his approach to protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

Turtle swims in Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Mr Turnbull announced a multi-million-dollar plan to protect the Great Barrier Reef against coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish and farm run-off yesterday.

The AU$60m (NZ$65m) scheme will include funding farmers to reduce sediment run-off and research over the next 18 months.

Queensland Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch welcomed the funding, but said it was just a starting point.

Ms Enoch said the federal government needed to acknowledge climate change as a major threat to the reef, and back the Queensland government's target of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

The federal announcement was also met with criticism from environment groups who slammed Mr Turnbull for "tinkering around the edges" and not doing enough to reduce harmful emissions.

The state government has earmarked $256m (NZ$280m) over the next five years to improve reef water quality.

Related

Environment

Conservation

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

00:14
2
Rene Naufahu, 47, pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent assault in the Auckland District Court last September.

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to one year of home detention over indecent assaults

00:26
3
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

01:08
4
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

5

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

A person who was earlier trapped in flood waters in their car has now been freed.

00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.

01:08
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

The National Party leader says the Prime Minister's pregnancy is "fantastic".


01:56
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

National's leader says recent controversies have been "just kind of bored people".

Woman charged with attempted murder over Christchurch stabbing appears in court

A man was critically injured in the incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 