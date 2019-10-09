Armed attacker storms French mosque, leaving one injured - reports

One person is fighting for their life after a shooter stormed a mosque in France today, multiple French media outlets report.

Police tape. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

The attacker targeted the Paris mosque just before 8pm on Sunday (local time, 8am Monday NZT).

Around 15 people were at the mosque at the time, a police source told Actu17.

One person was shot twice in the leg and is "between life and death", according to France Bleu.

The shooter is reported to have been wearing a helmet and fled the scene.