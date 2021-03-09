TODAY |

Ardern joins Kamala Harris, virtually, at EU Parliament to mark International Women's Day

Source:  Associated Press

The European Parliament celebrated International Women's Day today with guest speakers Jacinda Ardern and Kamala Harris, Vice-President of the United States of America.



The Prime Minister appeared at the event virtually, alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris. Source: Breakfast

All speakers noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had magnified the disadvantages of women, who Ardern said, are also "doctors, nurses, scientists, communicators, caregivers and front line and essential workers".

Reports of domestic violence have increased in many countries during coronavirus lockdowns, which Ardern called the "shadow pandemic".

Framing the debate around the pandemic, the instability of economy, racism, threats to democracy and climate changed, Harris asked: "How do we build a world that works for women?"

Harris said structures need to be put in place to support women who care for families and also work.

"We must treat women with dignity at work," Harris said.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to Ardern and Harris for their service to their respective countries.

"Look at all these amazing women and our families and communities and think again, this day is for them," she added.

