Anti-vax groups swamp Samoan government's online pages during massive vaccination campaign

US anti-vax groups have organised a social media blitz today inundating the Samoan government's online pages with dire warnings about vaccinations, but the government is fighting back.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In one post seen by 1 NEWS, a person can be seen recommending another supposed cure for measles - with no medical evidence backing it up.

"Are you trying to kill people? Because it looks like you are trying to kill people," one person commented in response.

On Facebook tonight, the government said it's not "wasting its valuable time to the nonsense… posted by anti-vaccination [groups]".

Your playlist will load after this ad

"The priority by Government is to ensure that all residents are vaccinated at all costs," government spokesman and Minister of Communication, Information & Technology, Afamasaga Rico Tupai said.

It comes as the country shut down for the first of two days, with the government launching a mass vaccination campaign.

After years of extremely low vaccination rates in the Pacific nation, it's hoped this two-day emergency drive will turn that around.