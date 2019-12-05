TODAY |

Anti-vax groups swamp Samoan government's online pages during massive vaccination campaign

Source:  1 NEWS

US anti-vax groups have organised a social media blitz today inundating the Samoan government's online pages with dire warnings about vaccinations, but the government is fighting back.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The colour red hung up at homes across the island nation to signify residents who haven't been vaccinated with medical teams are racing door-to-door in a mass campaign. Source: 1 NEWS

In one post seen by 1 NEWS, a person can be seen recommending another supposed cure for measles - with no medical evidence backing it up.

"Are you trying to kill people? Because it looks like you are trying to kill people," one person commented in response.

On Facebook tonight, the government said it's not "wasting its valuable time to the nonsense… posted by anti-vaccination [groups]".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Samoan government is fighting back using emergency laws to arrest Edwin Tamasese, who claims his vitamin mix sent from overseas anti-vaxxers will save children. Source: 1 NEWS

"The priority by Government is to ensure that all residents are vaccinated at all costs," government spokesman and Minister of Communication, Information & Technology, Afamasaga Rico Tupai said.

It comes as the country shut down for the first of two days, with the government launching a mass vaccination campaign.

After years of extremely low vaccination rates in the Pacific nation, it's hoped this two-day emergency drive will turn that around.

Under emergency laws, the government has also arrested Edwin Tamasese, who claims his vitamin mix sent from overseas anti-vaxxers will save children.

World
Pacific Islands
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:18
Anti-vax groups swamp Samoan government's online pages during massive vaccination campaign
2
Three people dead, one injured after shooting at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii
3
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
4
Two more children die as Samoa measles epidemic death toll climbs to 62
5
Why rescued 'unicorn puppy' won't be adopted out despite 300 applications
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Wellington bus drivers swap uniforms for lavalavas in show of solidarity with Samoa amid measles epidemic

Queensland pair accused of Nashville singer scam

Three charged in $1 billion meth bust in Melbourne
01:32

Two more children die as Samoa measles epidemic death toll climbs to 62