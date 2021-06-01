American Airlines Boeing 737-800 takes out lamppost while taxiing at Dallas airport

An investigation is underway after an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed into a lamppost while taxiing at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

American flight 1005 was bound for Nassau in the Bahamas when it took out the lamppost at DFW airport on Friday.

CCTV captured the moment the large Boeing 737-800 took out the lamppost causing significant damage to the left wing.