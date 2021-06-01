TODAY |

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 takes out lamppost while taxiing at Dallas airport

Source:  1 NEWS

An investigation is underway after an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed into a lamppost while taxiing at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last week.

The wing of the plane took significant damage. Source: Twitter/@JACDEC

American flight 1005 was bound for Nassau in the Bahamas when it took out the lamppost at DFW airport on Friday.

CCTV captured the moment the large Boeing 737-800 took out the lamppost causing significant damage to the left wing.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth-based airline told 5NBC News there were no injuries onboard and the passengers would be placed onto another plane.

