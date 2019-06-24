Air Canada flight makes emergency landing with up to 25 injured in severe turbulence

An Air Canada Flight over the Pacific Ocean had to make an emergency landing in Hawaii this morning after encountering severe turbulence.

CTV Montreal reports that flight 33 from Toronto to Sydney, with a stop in Vancouver, was two hours west of Honolulu when they encountered the turbulence, and between 20-25 were reportedly injured.

A spokesperson for the airline said the injuries were considered minor, but that medical personnel were examining the passengers.

CTV Montreal quoting a source close to the situation as saying between 20 and 25 people were injured, including one crew member, and that many of them had head and neck injuries.