Man suspected of killing New Zealand-born policeman in London named

A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a firearm following the fatal shooting of Sergeant Matt Ratana in a police custody centre in London, England.

The man was arrested in Norwich and is in custody.

Ratana died in hospital after being shot at Croydon Custody Centre in South London in the early hours of Friday (Friday afternoon NZT).

It's understood the suspect was being searched and given a Covid-19 test, before allegedly producing a weapon and firing at Ratana in the chest before turning the gun on himself.

He was today named by the BBC as Louis De Zoysa, 23. He is in a critical condition in hospital.

The arrest comes after political leaders and police in the UK marked National Police Memorial Day – a day to commemorate police officers killed in the line of duty.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick remembered the officer she had personally served alongside and described him as firm but supportive of people who needed help.

She hoped Ratana’s tragic death would bring home the challenges of police work.

"If more people understand the challenges around police work and see us police for who we are ... human beings who go to work to help people, support people and to protect people. Matt was the epitome of that."

