'Worst commentator I've ever seen' — Tennis bad boy Bernard Tomic unloads on former mentor

Bernard Tomic continues to create unwanted headlines in what's proving to be a highly controversial career.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Aussie bad boy put up little fight in the second round clash with Dennis Shapavalov, crushed in the second round 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 by the Canadian.

It caused Australian tennis great and commentator John Fitzgerald to question Tomic's commitment.

"I would think that Bernie would be calling for the trainer soon. He's not engaged in this match at all. That's four love in 13 minutes," he said.

Fitzgerald once mentored Tomic when he was Australia's Davis Cup captain.

“He’s got to be fitter, stronger, more dedicated. You can’t compete at this level, not with the best players, if you’re not.

“If you don’t have the miles in your legs you can hit a brick wall very fast. Because this guy [Shapovalov] has got miles in his legs. So do all the others," Fitzgerald said.

When the World no. 233 caught wind of the the criticism, he didn't hold back in the post-match press conference.

"I mean, you know, of course it is. But he's probably the worst commentator I've ever seen in my life, as well."

The hot takes didn't stop there from the Australian. He later admitted he thought he could have been one of tennis's greatest players if he had applied himself more in his career.

"Yeah, I mean, there's no difference playing guys at 250 in the world, 200, and the guys ranked 60," he told reporters.

"There are certain players in the top five, 10, 15 in the world. I've been there at the top, inside the 20, wasn't really that serious.

"Maybe if I was [serious], I would have been top 10. Doesn't change anything. All these guys are good.