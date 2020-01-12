Serena Williams wins ASB Classic singles title after grinding out straight sets win

It's taken her three years, but finally Serena Williams is back in the winners circle after coming out on top in this afternoon's ASB Classic final against fellow American Jess Pegula.

Williams hadn't won a title since her triumph at the 2017 Australian Open but the former World No.1 showed in Auckland this afternoon she'll be a force at this year's tournament in Melbourne after taking Pegula apart 6-3 6-4.

It wasn't as dominant as her semi-final win, with Pegula jumping out in front early this afternoon when she broke Williams' serve for a 3-1 lead in the first set.

But that was all the games Pegula would win in the first set with Williams roaring back to win the next five games and take the set convincingly.

Williams then broke Pegula early in the second set to take a 3-1 lead which she pushed out to 5-3 when her first tournament point came into play.

However Pegula, who was serving when the point came up, managed to fend off the first one and return the game to a deuce.

Williams once again claimed advantage to get another tournament point but again Pegula defused the moment and kept the match alive after she finally converted on her serve.

But that gave Williams a chance to serve for the match and the title, which she used to her full advantage.

Williams won the first three points of the game to earn three tournament points but she only needed one, taking the game, the set, and the match in dominant style.