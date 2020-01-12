TODAY |

Serena Williams 'really proud' to claim first tennis title as a mother

Winning the ASB Classic singles crown yesterday was so much more than simply ending a three-year drought for Serena Williams.

Williams beat Jess Pegula 6-3 6-4 to claim her first title in three years. Source: SKY

While the former World No.1 admits the losing streak - five defeats since her last major win at the 2017 Australian Open - was on her mind, Williams said it was being able to call herself a champion and a mother that meant the most.

"I don't really care too much with men, if it's their first title as a 'daddy'," Williams said.

"But it's different with men too, they didn't actually give birth, which is a totally different experience.

"[But] I'm proud to hear it. To say it. I haven't been able to say it. It's super awesome for me. So yeah, I'm really proud of that."

Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the ASB Classic final. Source: Getty

Williams gave birth to Alexis Olympia in September 2017 - almost nine months after she made an early exit from her Auckland debut.

But fast forward to yesterday and Williams got to share her winning moment with her daughter on court, cloaked in a korowai to the sound of cheers and applause from a delighted Auckland crowd.

Williams told reporters last night she won't get hung up on the moment for too long though with her attention now turning to the Australian Open.

"It's pretty satisfying to get a win in a final. That was really important for me.

"I want to build on it. Obviously it is a step towards the next goal in Melbourne."

