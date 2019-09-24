Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23

Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis has died unexpectedly in the US, aged 23.

Lewis, the niece of former Wimbledon finalist Chris Lewis and older sister of another emerging Kiwi talent, Jade Lewis, died during a trip to Washington DC last week.

The 23-year-old, who played division one tennis in the US for Kansas State University before she graduated with a degree in journalism and mass communications, was remembered by her sister as "the light to everyone's day".

Jade Lewis has since set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs and pay tribute to her sister.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Carolina was loved by so many and made an impact in everyone’s life," Jade Lewis wrote.

"She was an exceptional daughter, sister, and friend. She was the light to everyone’s day, and there was never a moment without smiles and laughter when we were with her.

"Everyone who knew her in her short 23 years of life will always cherish the memories we made with her."