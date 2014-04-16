Novak Djokovic opens French Open campaign with ruthless win

Novak Djokovic took less than 1 hour and 40 minutes to clean up unseeded Swede Mikael Ymer in his first round match at the French Open.



The men's top seed showed ominous form as he opened his campaign at Roland Garros in Paris, where he's searching for an 18th Grand Slam title.

The Serbian dropped just five games in the process, winning 6-0, 6-2, 6-3.

"My ambition is to fight for the title here," he said.

"It's just the start of the tournament, I just want to play one match at a time."

Djokovic's next opponent in Paris will be Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis who will attempt to be the first player to beat the World No.1 on the court this year.

The Serbian's only elimination in 2020 came at the US Open against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta where he was defaulted for hitting a line judge with a ball.

Fortunes were reversed for one of the favourites in the women's draw, Karolina Pliskova.

The Czech survived a scare against Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif, dropping the first set in a thrilling tie break.

But that only seemed to motivate the women's second seed, who rallied back to win 6-7 (9-11) 6-2 6-4.