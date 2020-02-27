TODAY |

Nick Kyrgios goes on foul-mouthed rant at fans who booed him off after injury

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has torn into fans at the Acapulco Open in Mexico for booing him off the court after he was forced to retire hurt from his match midway through it.

Kyrgios opted to end his opening round match early after he was unable to overcome a wrist injury while playing against Ugo Humbert.

The 24-year-old called a medical timeout early on in the contest to try and address the issue but after losing the first set 6-3, he decided not to continue in the match.

As a result, fans booed him off the court - an action Kyrgios was fuming over in his post-match press conference.

"I couldn't give a f***. I literally couldn't give a f***," Kyrgios said.

"I'm not healthy, I tried to come here, I tried to play.

"I've been doing media for the tournament. I've tried to help out.

"I tried to play. I tried to give the fans a little bit of tennis. And their disrespect? I literally couldn't give a f***."

Kyrgios was the defending champion of the tournament but his early departure this year will see him likely drop to 28th in the world rankings.

