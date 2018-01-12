Michael Venus falls in Wimbledon mixed doubles semi-final

Michael Venus has missed the chance to take part in both men's and mixed doubles finals at Wimbledon this year, with he and partner Katraina Srebotnik losing in the semi-final this morning.

Michael Venus during the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

Venus, 30, is already through to the men's final, however he and Srebotnik failed to get over the line in their mixed semi, going down in straight sets to Austrian Alexander Peyaand his American partner Nicole Melichar, 6-4 6-4 in a match lasting just under an hour.

The Kiwi and his partner had been seeded ninth for the mixed doubles tournament, while Peyaand and Melichar were 11th seeds respectively.