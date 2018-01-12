 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Michael Venus falls in Wimbledon mixed doubles semi-final

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Michael Venus has missed the chance to take part in both men's and mixed doubles finals at Wimbledon this year, with he and partner Katraina Srebotnik losing in the semi-final this morning.

Michael Venus during the ASB Classic

Michael Venus during the ASB Classic

Source: Photosport

Venus, 30, is already through to the men's final, however he and Srebotnik failed to get over the line in their mixed semi, going down in straight sets to Austrian Alexander Peyaand his American partner Nicole Melichar, 6-4 6-4 in a match lasting just under an hour.

The Kiwi and his partner had been seeded ninth for the mixed doubles tournament, while Peyaand and Melichar were 11th seeds respectively.

Venus will next be in action in the men's doubles final tomorrow morning, where he and partner Raven Klaasen of South Africa take on American duo Jack Sock and Mike Bryan.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

'That was a deliberate act' - Chris Boyd slams Chiefs second-five after thuggish red card

00:45
2
Williams defeated Julia Goreges of Germany 6-2, 6-2.

'It's such a great feeling' - Kim Clijsters backs new-mum Serena Williams to take out Wimbledon

3
Israel Dagg of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Brumbies, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 25th February 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Israel Dagg chooses to play in Japan over Hawke's Bay after Super Rugby season - report

00:14
4
The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

Brutal high tackle sees Chiefs reduced to 14 men in see-sawing win over the Hurricanes

00:37
5
The two played out the first three sets before time ran out on centre court.

Djokovic, Nadal can't be separated, Wimbledon semi-final runs into second day

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.