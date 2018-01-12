Michael Venus falls in Wimbledon mixed doubles semi-final

Source:
Michael Venus has missed the chance to take part in both men's and mixed doubles finals at Wimbledon this year, with he and partner Katraina Srebotnik losing in the semi-final this morning.
Michael Venus during the ASB Classic
Source: Photosport
Venus, 30, is already through to the men's final, however he and Srebotnik failed to get over the line in their mixed semi, going down in straight sets to Austrian Alexander Peyaand his American partner Nicole Melichar, 6-4 6-4 in a match lasting just under an hour.
The Kiwi and his partner had been seeded ninth for the mixed doubles tournament, while Peyaand and Melichar were 11th seeds respectively.
Venus will next be in action in the men's doubles final tomorrow morning, where he and partner Raven Klaasen of South Africa take on American duo Jack Sock and Mike Bryan.
