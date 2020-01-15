TODAY |

Michael Venus advances at US Open after comfortable doubles win in opening round

Top ranked Kiwi doubles player Michael Venus and his Australian partner John Peers have advanced through to the second round of the men's doubles at the US tennis Open in New York.

Michael Venus (right) and John Peers. Source: Photosport

Venus and Peers beat Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Nicholas Monroe 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour to make the next round.

After a tight opening set with just the one break of serve for Venus and Peers, the duo took control early in the second set to complete a comfortable win.

Venus and Peers broke serve three times from four chances in the match and saved two break points against their own serve.

It's their first match win since claiming the Dubai doubles title in February before Covid-19 shut down the sport.

Venus and Peers will play Belgian pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the second round.

