Kiwi Michael Venus falls in final of ATP Finals doubles

Kiwi Michael Venus and partner Raven Klaasen will have to settle for runners up spots at the ATP Finals in London, falling to French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hughes Herbert in this morning's doubles final.

Coming into this morning's final after yesterday defeating top ranked pair Robert Farah and Juan Cabal of Colombia, Venus and Klaasen faced off against the French duo, who won the Australian Open at the start of 2019.

However, the Kiwi-South African duo were outclassed in nearly every department, falling to a straight sets defeat 6-3, 6-4.

The win will be sweet for Herbert and Mahut, who last year themselves finished second after losing in the doubles final to Mike Bryan and Jack Sock of the USA. 

Herbert and Mahut have gone through this year's tournament without dropping a set.

This year's second place will see a hefty payday for Venus and Klaasen, taking home over $451,000 between them for reaching the final.

Along with partner Raven Klaasen, Venus lost the final in straight sets.
