Ash Barty dishes out 'double bagel' win in Australian Open

Ash Barty has ended her year-long Grand Slam drought with a scintillating victory in the first round of the Australian Open.

Ash Barty. Source: Photosport

The Aussie and world number one couldn't have made a more perfect start, crushing Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-0 6-0.

Barty dished out the "double bagel" — victory without dropping a game — in 44 minutes.

"It felt great to be here," said Barty, who won the opening 16 points of the match.

"I tried to stick to my process and routine but I just wanted to have fun."

Meanwhile, defending champion Sofia Kenin had a much tougher start to her title defence in Melbourne.

The American was even reduced to tears at one point before wiping them away to win 7-5 6-4 over Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis.

Things didn't fare as well for former champion Victoria Azarenka, who was knocked out.