Te Awamutu kid 'excited and a bit scared' to be running ball out for All Blacks v Springboks RWC match

A very lucky young man will run the ball out for the All Blacks first Rugby World Cup game against the Springboks in Yokohama, Japan tonight.

Oscar Parker from Te Awamutu is one of two winners to receive the Land Rover prize.

To win, he had to record a video message of support to his favourite All Black, Karl Tu'inukuafe.

"He plays the same position as me," Oscar says.

"I'll be running on the field with the All Blacks and singing the National anthem... ...I'm excited and a bit scared."

Oscar says he is enjoying his time in Japan and loving all of the "weird foods."

When asked who'll come out victorious tonight, Oscar said "hopefully" the All Blacks will.

Oscar Parker’s opportunity comes thanks to Seven Sharp and Land Rover. Source: 1 NEWS
