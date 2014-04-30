 

Youth approach 'what makes the All Blacks so great' says football legend Ryan Giggs

Football legend Ryan Giggs is crediting All Blacks great Dan Carter with advice over player management, having recently become the head coach of the Wales national team.

Ryan Giggs

Source: Associated Press

Speaking to WalesOnline, Giggs told of a meeting between himself and Carter, where the Manchester United legend picked rugby's all-time leading points scorer's brains over why the All Blacks are such a dominant force in world sport.

"I spoke to Dan Carter a few months ago and he was saying about the New Zealand rugby team and when he was there how he had to look after Beauden Barrett," Giggs said.

"He was after his place, but in New Zealand you have to look after the next generation. I thought it was fantastic that if he didn't, he would have got hammered from the All Blacks media, the fans, and that's just part and parcel of why the All Blacks are so great.

"Even though he's after his place, he still has to guide him and help him along.

"It probably prolonged his career because he still wanted that jersey, but knew he had someone biting at his ankles and wanting to take his place," added Giggs.

"It's very exciting and it gives them (young players) a great chance. That's what I believe in – giving youth a chance. The experienced players are important in that respect too."

Giggs' Wales side are next in action against Mexico in Pasadena on May 29.

