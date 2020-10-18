World Rugby introducing five trial laws to Test matches

World Rugby are set to introduce new trial laws in Test rugby with the aim of reducing injuries in games.

Caleb Clarke makes a run for the All Blacks. Source: Photosport

World Rugby has confirmed five new rules will be added to the game, two of which will be familiar to Super Rugby fans – the 50-22 kick and the goal-line drop out.

The first Bledisloe Test between the All Blacks and Wallabies on August 7 at Eden Park will be the first match to implement them.

The 50-22 kick, used in Super Rugby AU, is the same as the 40-20 kick seen in rugby league where an attacking team will be awarded a lineout if they kick the ball from their own half and it bounces into touch within the opposition’s 22.

With the goal-line dropout rule, if the ball is held up over the line in the act of scoring, a goal-line dropout by the defending team shall be awarded instead of an attacking 5m scrum.

A goal-line dropout will also be used if the ball is kicked into the try area and dotted down by the defending side, instead of a 22m dropout.

World Rugby said they believe the two Super Rugby laws have the potential to increase space and decrease defensive line speed in the game.

The other three laws being introduced focus on reduced injury at and around the breakdown.

The first introduces sanctioning of clear-outs which target the lower limbs while the second outlaws the practice of multi-player [three or more] pre-bound pods and the third area will tighten the definition of what is permissible in the practice of one-player latching.

In the case of clean-outs, players will be penalised for targeting the lower limbs of the tackler at the breakdown.

For multi-player pods, penalties will be awarded if three or more players are bound prior to receiving the ball.

As for latching, one player is permitted to latch on at the breakdown but this player has the same responsibilities as the player who first arrives, meaning they will need to stay on their feet and enter through the gate. Failure will result in a penalty.

World Rugby said the rules will come into effect at the end of the month, meaning the Rugby Championship will be the first full-scale international competition to use it when Argentina and South Africa open it on August 14.