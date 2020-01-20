Wild brawl in Welsh club sees two players from each side sent off

A wild brawl in a Welsh club game over the weekend has shocked the proud rugby nation.

The fight, which occurred in a Division One East Central match between Treorchy and Cambrian on Saturday (local time), resulted in two players from each side being sent off.

Footage from the second half of the game shows several groups of brawling players, with several players continuing to throw wild punches in the 45 second clip.

The brawl will be investigated by the Welsh Rugby Union.

Treorchy chairman Andrew Jones told WalesOnline the brawl was a one-off in what had otherwise been a game without any foul play.

"We're aware of the video footage flying around and it really wasn't that sort of game. It was a one-off flare-up and there were no cards issued by the referee up to that point,” he said.

"The four red cards came from that one incident. It was a tough game and that flare-up near the end wasn't a reflection of what went on beforehand.

"It was played in a good spirit and that's what made it all the more disappointing. I don't want our club to get themselves involved in anything like that. We certainly don't condone that.”