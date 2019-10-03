'What we have lived through is difficult' — Fiji given clean bill of health to play in Autumn Nations cup

A healthy Fiji have been cleared to make their first appearance in the Autumn Nations Cup when they face Georgia at Murrayfield this weekend.

Can Fiji bounce back from the upset loss to Uruguay? Source: Photosport

The Pacific Island nation has been forced to forfeit matches with France, Italy and Scotland after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

But after the team was put in quarantine and returned a clean bill of health, the Flying Fijians are now set to belatedly take to the field.

The clash also sees the return of veteran winger and former Crusaders star Nemani Nadolo, who starts on the left flank.

Nadolo had retired from Test rugby last year.

"What we have lived through is difficult," head coach Vern Cotter said.

"In this kind of situation people grow and become better individuals and they have time to think and reflect.

"I think we have been able to do that as individuals and also as a team."

Cotter has named an inexperienced forward pack with flankers Johnny Dyer and Mesulame Kunavula, as well as lock Temo Mayanavanua, who make their international debuts.

Fiji squad to play Georgia:

1. Peni Ravai

2. Samuel Matavesi

3. Mesake Doge

4. Tevita Ratuva

5. Temo Mayanavanu

6. Johnny Dyer

7. Mesulame Kunavula

8. Albert Tuisue

9. Frank Lomani

10. Ben Volavola

11. Nemani Nadolo

12. Levani Botia

13. Semi Radradra

14. Josua Tuisova

15. Kini Murimurivalu