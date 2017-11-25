 

Watch: Whitelock brothers relishing All Blacks opportunity – 'We're doing what we love'

When the All Blacks take to the field against Wales in Cardiff tomorrow morning, the match will be one to remember for the Whitelock family.

Sam and Luke Whitelock will take the field in the black jersey together for the first time against Wales.
With Kieran Read out injured with a back complaint, Luke Whitelock will fill in at number eight in the regular skipper's absence, joining his older brother - and new captain - Sam on the field in the black jersey.

Having played together for the Crusaders, the two have never shared the field in a Test match, with tomorrow only Luke's second for his country.

Nevertheless, the occasion won't be lost on new skipper Sam, and the rest of the Whitelock family.

"We've played a lot of rugby - age group and stuff, and played a bit at the Crusaders with him as well as the two older brothers," Sam said.

"To do it in a Test match will be unreal."

"My parents are going to be in the stands, and they'll be quite emotional, but the best thing for us is that we're doing what we love, so it's nice and easy."

