Watch: Sneak peek of 'all-access' documentary, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10

The trailer for Dan Carter's upcoming documentary has been released this morning, promising audiences they can "get closer to the man behind the legend".

Dan Carter: A Perfect 10 is a feature-length film that will look at the All Blacks legend's life both on and off the pitch from his early days in Canterbury to retiring as one of the greatest number 10s to have played the game.

The film, directed by Luke Mellows, features interviews with Carter's wife Honor, as well as former teammates Richie McCaw and Beauden Barrett and coach Steve Hansen. Former English first-five and rival Jonny Wilkinson also gives insights.

During Carter's 112-Test career he was part of two World Cup-winning campaigns but the tournaments were contrasting experiences for the first-five, who missed the finals of 2011 with a groin injury only to find redemption in 2015 as the player of the final.