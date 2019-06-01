Watch: Shaun Stevenson, Tumua Manu tries seals upset victory for Chiefs over Crusaders in Fiji

The Chiefs have kept their Super Rugby play-off hopes alive after a massive 40-27 upset victory over the defending champions Crusaders in Suva, Fiji tonight.

After trailing the match by 20-0 at one point in the first half, Chiefs' right winger Shaun Stevenson scored a crucial try in the 67th minute to give his side the lead for the first time in the match.

Stevenson received a clever inside ball from his first-five Jack Debreczeni around halfway, which caught the Crusaders defence by surprise.

The right winger showed incredible pace and went all the way to score under the goal posts.

Reserve back Tumua Manu all but sealed victory for the Chiefs in the 79th minute, after a poor 22 metre restart from Crusaders' first-five Richie Mo'unga.

Manu stunned the Crusaders players, leaping into the air to win the contest for the ball before going in to score under the posts for the Chiefs.